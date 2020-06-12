Darrick Minner vs. Jordan Griffin Off UFC Fight Night Card

The UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo card has one less bout.

Darrick Minner was scheduled to share the Octagon with Jordan Griffin tomorrow night (June 13). The bout would’ve been featured on the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo. While Griffin made weight for the scheduled featherweight battle, Minner never tipped the scales.

Minner was quick to issue a statement on his Facebook page revealing what went wrong on weigh-in day.

“Sad to say but tomorrow I won’t be fighting. Long story short the weight cut was going super smooth, everything on point. Came back to nap before I hit the last 5 lbs. Woke up after a two hour nap, started throwing up and didn’t stop for 6-7 hours. Still throwing up this morning but it has slowed down. The UFC performance institute nutrition and staff tried everything to get my stomach under control before they had to make the call to start rehydrating. Shout out to them, they are super knowledgeable and professional. I want to apologize to my opponent Jordan Griffin and his camp, stepped up to give us a fight. We will get this set up at a later date. Thanks to the UFC for giving me another opportunity, we will get back to work and be ready for the next one. Sorry my body couldn’t make this happen. Thanks to my training partners, corners, coaches and manager for making sure everything was on point on less then 2 weeks notice again. After 35 pro fights and never having to pull out I’m super upset and disappointed. Thanks all of #teamminner for always having my back, love you guys.”

UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo will be taking place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. A women’s flyweight clash between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo will serve as the headliner. The co-main event is scheduled to be a middleweight clash between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson. While Vettori made weight, Roberson did not so that bout is not official as of this writing.