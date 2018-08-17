Darrion Caldwell expresses disappointment in Bellator’s bantamweight division.

Caldwell is coming off a successful 135-pound title defense against Leandro Higo. “The Wolf” retained his title via first-round submission. Despite the win being Caldwell’s first title defense, he felt the need to move up to featherweight in pursuit of becoming a two-division champion.

Darrion Caldwell: Bellator’s Bantamweight Division Needs Legit Contender

Caldwell isn’t impressed with the current crop of Bellator bantamweights. He recently told MMAFighting.com that division needs a clear-cut number one contender:

“I want to win this fight here and then fight Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, become a double weight champion and then go back and defend my title. The bantamweight division needs a legit contender. I think I need to back off for a while and let them fight among themselves, let a new challenger emerge. Honestly, the 135ers are disappointing me, nobody wants to sign on the dotted line for a fight. I feel like it’s time to take my talent to a new weight division while those guys get better.”

Caldwell will do battle against Noad Lahat tonight (Aug. 17) at Bellator 204. The action takes place inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A bout on the main card could very well determine Caldwell’s next bantamweight challenger as James Gallagher will clash with Ricky Bandejas. This is a pivotal bout between two rising 135-pounders and the oddsmakers have Gallagher as a small -180 favorite (via 5Dimes).

Also featured on tonight’s card will be a welterweight clash between Logan Storley and A.J. Matthews. The main card will begin with featherweight action between Tywan Claxton and Cris Lencioni. MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 204. Be sure to join us for a live stream of the prelims as well as live results throughout the night.

Do you think Darrion Caldwell can become a two-division champion?