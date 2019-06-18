Darrion Caldwell Loses His Cool After Bellator 222 Loss, Slaps Camera (Video)

Darrion Caldwell was not happy with his unanimous decision loss to Kyoji Horiguchi.

This past Friday night (June 14), Caldwell defended the Bellator bantamweight gold against Rizin champion Horiguchi. This was a rematch from their Dec. 2018 encounter. Horiguchi submitted Caldwell in that bout. Caldwell ended losing to Horiguchi again on Friday, this time via unanimous decision.

Caldwell Goes On Bizarre Rant, Slaps Camera Out Of Operator’s Hands

Bellator has posted a video showing Caldwell’s arrival at Madison Square Garden and his exit following another defeat at the hands of Horiguchi. Caldwell was not happy and went on a profanity-laced rant before slapping a camera:

“I know y’all pulling stunts on me. I know y’all pulling stunts on me. It’s all good. I know the real outcome. I know y’all pulling stunts on me. Suck a f*cking d*ck. That’s what I got to say for real. Go suck a f*cking d*ck. None of y’all n***as put in the time and effort that I did. F*cking cons.”

With two losses to Horiguchi, Caldwell will have to go back to the drawing board. “The Wolf” had one successful title defense against Leandro Higo before moving up to featherweight to face Noad Lahat in a non-title bout. Caldwell knocked Lahat out in the second round.