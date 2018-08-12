Darrion Caldwell discusses the influence Dominick Cruz has had on him.

Caldwell is set to move up in weight to take on Noad Lahat on Friday night (Aug. 17) at Bellator 204. Caldwell is the bantamweight champion, but he’s eyeing gold in two divisions. A win over Lahat would be a good start.

Darrion Caldwell Discusses Dominick Cruz’s Influence

Caldwell and Cruz are training partners at Alliance MMA. Caldwell spoke to MMAJunkie.com on Cruz’s influence:

“I take a lot mentally from Dom. There’s a lot of things you worry about as an athlete that maybe you shouldn’t worry about, but you don’t know you shouldn’t worry about it. He helps you focus on what you need. Honestly, he helps me understand all angles of the game. To be training with him is definitely a blessing.”

Cruz himself is a former bantamweight champion under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He’s hoping to get a title opportunity against champion T.J. Dillashaw. Cruz defeated Dillashaw back in Jan. 2016 to capture the 135-pound gold. Cruz ended up dropping the title to Cody Garbrandt.

There’s a rivalry brewing between Caldwell and Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire. It started when Caldwell defeated Freire’s teammate Leandro Higo. Caldwell and Freire got into a verbal spat due to pre-fight banter from Caldwell. Time will tell if the two meet inside the Bellator cage.

Do you think Darrion Caldwell would fare well if he went to the UFC?