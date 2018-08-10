Darrion Caldwell Says Patricio Freire Isn’t Real Champion, ‘Pitbull’ Responds

Darrion Caldwell says Patricio Freire isn’t a real champion, “Pitbull” didn’t take too kindly to those words.

Caldwell is set to compete in the main event of Bellator 204 on Aug. 17. Caldwell is the reigning Bellator bantamweight champion, but he’s moving up in weight for this fight. Caldwell wants to become a two-division champion, something many mixed martial arts fighters seem to be eyeing these days.

Darrion Caldwell Says Patricio Freire Isn’t Real Champion

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Caldwell said that even though Freire holds the featherweight title his days are numbered:

“I want to be the champ at 145 (pounds). I think it’s time for me to get two belts. I don’t see why ‘Pitbull’ is the champion. He’s not a champion. And after Aug. 17, I’m looking to fight ‘Pitbull.’”

It didn’t take long for Freire to respond. “Pitbull” took to Twitter to send a message to the bantamweight champion:

Shhh @TheWolfMMA, be quiet. You don't have a right to anything. I'll be the first Bellator two division champion. After my next title defense, I'm taking that @BellatorMMA Bantamweight belt from you. One last thing: fuck you 🖕 — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) August 9, 2018

“Shhh, Darrion Caldwell be quiet. You don’t have a right to anything. I’ll be the first Bellator two-division champion. After my next title defense, I’m taking that Bellator bantamweight belt from you. One last thing: f*ck you.”

The exchange continued:

Don’t be like @StrabanimalMMA and go running. Why you wanna lose an extra 10 lbs to get put on your head. I’m coming to get you lil sis #makepitbullgreatagain https://t.co/paYZ2LUnVi — Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) August 9, 2018

“Don’t be like James Gallagher and go running. Why you wanna lose an extra 10 lbs to get put on your head. I’m coming to get you lil sis.”

There has been some animosity between Caldwell and Freire for a few months. Caldwell defeated Freire’s teammate Leandro Higo back in March. After the bout, Caldwell and Freire got into a verbal spat which stemmed from pre-fight trash talk.

Before Caldwell can focus on Freire, he must first go one-on-one with Noad Lahat. The bout will take place inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. MMA News will provide live coverage of Bellator 204.

