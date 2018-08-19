Darrion Caldwell to Patricio Freire: ‘I Want to Beat Your F*cking Ass’

The latest message from Darrion Caldwell to Patricio Freire isn’t friendly.

Caldwell is coming off a second-round knockout victory in his featherweight return against Noad Lahat. The bout took place this past Friday night (Aug. 17). It headlined Bellator 204 inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It was the first stop on Caldwell’s journey to becoming a two-division champion as he is already the reigning bantamweight title holder.

One thing that has become apparent is that Caldwell and Bellator featherweight kingpin Patricio Freire do not get along. Speaking to the media after his Bellator 204 win, Caldwell had some harsh words for “Pitbull” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“There’s no need to hide, bro. You’re talking about coming down to 135. I doubt you get past this fight (against Sanchez), which really kind of sucks for me. I really want to beat your (expletive) ass at 145. But I doubt you get past this fight. So at the end of the day, it’s not really about you. It’s about the 145-pound belt. Whoever has the 145-pound belt, it’s my job to get the title. It doesn’t matter who it is. If you do still have the title and you still talking about coming down, we can meet at 140 and we can put both belts on the line.”

Freire has to worry about Emmanuel Sanchez before he can think about fighting Caldwell. “Pitbull” and “El Matador” will collide in the main event of Bellator in Israel on Nov. 15. The two are set to clash inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel.

