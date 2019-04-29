Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi Confirmed For Bellator 222

The rematch between Darrion Caldwell and Kyoji Horiguchi is set.

On June 14, Caldwell and Horiguchi will collide once again. This time, Caldwell’s Bellator bantamweight title will be on the line. Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed the news to ESPN. The bout will be part of the Bellator 222 card, which will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Caldwell vs. Horiguchi 2 – What Led To This Point

Back in Dec. 2018, Caldwell fought Horiguchi for the inaugural Rizin bantamweight title. Horiguchi captured the 135-pound gold with a third-round submission win. When the two collide again, Caldwell’s Bellator bantamweight title will be on the line.

Coker told Ariel Helwani that if Horiguchi defeats Caldwell again, then he’d be obligated to defend his title once a year. Horiguchi won’t be required to compete under the Bellator banner again if he loses.

Bellator 222 will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Chael Sonnen and Lyoto Machida. A semifinal bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix will also be featured. Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald will defend his gold against Neiman Gracie. Bellator 222 will also see Dillon Danis in action as well as Heather Hardy.

Who do you think takes the rematch between Kyoji Horiguchi and Darrion Caldwell?