David Branch Claims ‘Jacare’ Turned Down Fight Against Him in UFC’s Return to Brazil

David Branch says that veteran middleweight contender Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza turned down a fight with him as the UFC prepares to return to Brazil in September.

David Branch is looking for a new opponent.

The former two-division World Series of Fighting Champion had revealed just recently that he was offered a fight against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza for the UFC’s rumored return to Sao Paulo, Brazil in September.

Now according to Branch, he’s in need of a new opponent after stating on Tuesday that “Jacare” has turned down the fight.

“Officially we were being told by the UFC, the man who calls himself the alligator has been neutered — “Jacare” has declined to fight in his homeland,” Branch wrote on Tuesday.

Souza has made no official statement regarding his next fight or the potential opponents that he has been offered after dropping a heartbreaking decision in his last bout against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 224.

Meanwhile, Branch is coming off a statement win over heavy-handed middleweight Thiago Santos after he earned a first round knockout back in April.

It appears an attempt was made to pit Branch against Souza in a battle of top 10 ranked fighters at 185 pounds but all signs seem to point to the matchup no longer being on the table.

It’s a tough spot for Branch as Souza was the only available fighter ahead of him in the current UFC rankings. The rest are currently out of action due to injury, matched up with other opponents or in Gastelum’s case, holding out hope that he’s next in line for a title shot.

It’s unclear if Branch will receive a new offer to fight on the card in Brazil or if he might be shifted to a different event with a new opponent.

Either way it appears Branch vs. Souza isn’t happening.

