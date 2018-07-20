David Branch vs. Jacare Souza Reported for UFC 230

David Branch’s hard work has paid off. Now, comes the hard part.

David Branch has been campaigning to face Jacaré Souza on social media after alleging that Souza rejected a fight with him. Branch has been quite creative in this campaign, involving other trainer partners in an orchestrated alligator demonstration, as well as an alligator meat distributor that offered a product that was not up to Branch’s standards. He wanted the real thing, and now he’s got it.

ESPN broke the news that both fighters have verbally agreed to square off at UFC 230, which will take place at Madison Square Garden.

David Branch is coming off an impressive KO victory over Thiago Santos, who was becoming a real problem in the middleweight division, and now Branch is looking to assume that role, as the native New Yorker will be coming home to try to take the Alligator into deep waters.

Branch claimed to want authentic alligator, but Souza, who is coming off a loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 224, is expected to be hungry as well, as losing is not something that Jacaré has become accustomed to in his career. In fact, Souza has never lost two straight bouts, and you can bet that he will not be traveling to New York with the mindset of breaking that streak. This bout will have major implications for what is, in many respects, a rebuilding middleweight division, and it will feature two fighters in the top 10 looking to get into title contention.

Who do your predict will win this fight? Jacaré Souza or David Branch?