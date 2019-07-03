David Feldman Says BKFC 6 Trending Towards 200k PPV Buys

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is coming off their biggest pay-per-view to date. In the main event of BKFC 6, they had rivals, Artem Lobov taking on Paulie Malignaggi, where the former UFC fighter did enough to win by decision.

Given how much they promoted it David Feldman, the promoter is happy with the pay-per-views buys which is trending towards 200 thousand.

“We got our digital numbers right away,” Feldman told MMA Junkie. “In April, we did a certain amount, and in June, we did six times that digitally. It’s given us a gauge that we’re going to end up at the 200,000 line.”

Feldman adds that putting on this fight and promoting it the way they did showed to the world they are serious about bare-knuckle. And, they won’t stop doing this for a long time, regardless of what people say. He mentions the fact that BKFC is a middle ground for MMA fighters and boxers.

“I think what it did is it showed this is truly a middle ground,” he said. “It’s not really boxing versus MMA. It’s a pretty good middle ground. Each and every one of these fighters have an equal chance of beating anybody. Most people didn’t think Artem had a chance at all.”

In the end, Feldman is happy with how everything has turned out. And, one year later, he can prove to all the doubters they are here to stay.

“A lot of the guys that said we’re a gimmick and won’t be around, well, one year later, we’re around and we’re more popular than ever, and we’re picking up steam,” he concluded.

