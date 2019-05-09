DAZN Reports 1.2 Million Viewers Watched Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs Fight

It appears Canelo Alvarez’s exclusive contract with DAZN is paying off for the streaming provider.

According to an internal report (h/t Los Angeles Times) 1.2 million worldwide viewers watched Alvarez beat Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision. DAZN is currently only available in the United States, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

And, as the streaming provider looks to build up their American viewers the fight may have done just that. The Los Angeles Times reports from two industry sources that 600,000 of those 1.2 million worldwide viewers were from the United States. While DAZN made an estimated revenue of $50 million from the fight through subscriptions according to the report.

It was the Mexican star’s second fight of his 10-fight, $365 million contract he signed with DAZN late last year

Ultimately, it appeared to be a good night for DAZN in terms of viewers. While it was an even better night for Alvarez as the 28-year-old added yet another middleweight title to his name.

Many are anticipating an eventual third bout between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. “GGG” has also signed a lucrative and exclusive deal with DAZN. Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in their first outing. Canelo bested Golovkin in the rematch. Time will tell if and when these two will collide again.