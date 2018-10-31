DAZN Reportedly In ‘Advanced Talks’ To Sign Gennady Golovkin

It looks like the DAZN streaming service could land yet another major boxing star. Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger is reporting that Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, is negotiating with the service for GGG’s broadcasting rights before he returns to the ring. Golovkin comes off a middleweight title loss to Canelo Alvarez this past September.

Alvarez, who also recently signed with DAZN, bested Golovkin via majority decision. Alvarez’s deal with DAZN is the largest contract ever signed by an athlete in history. It’s a 10-fight, $350 million deal that will begin when Alvarez challenges for the super middleweight title against Rocky Fielding.

Should DAZN strike a deal to sign Golovkin, they’ll hold five of boxing’s biggest stars. Alvarez, cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, Japanese star Naoya Inoue, and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua are all inked to DAZN deals. We’ll keep you updated on Golovkin’s status with DAZN as we learn more.

What do you think about Golovkin possibly signing with DAZN?