Daniel Cormier Shows Off Impressive Belt Collection (Photo)

Daniel Cormier is undoubtedly one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. With the exception of the times he shares the Octagon with Jon Jones, Cormier has bested all opposition inside the cage. He is the second-ever “Champ Champ” in UFC history, currently holding the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.

However, Cormier is the first to defend a title while holding two UFC belts consecutively. Recently, Cormier successfully defended his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden. After the fight, Cormier has stated he has one fight left in his MMA career before retiring.

It’s believed that fight will be against former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. “DC” wants to make one last big paycheck before walking away. Looking back on Cormier’s UFC career, he’s one of the most decorated fighters in recent memory. That’s evident in a photo he recently shared on Twitter. Cormier showed all eight of his UFC titles that he has collected over the years.

Cormier has been awarded a new UFC belt each and every time he either wins or defends a strap. Check all eight of them out here:

What do you think of Cormier’s UFC career as he begins to wind down?