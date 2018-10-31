It’s possible mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have seen the last of Daniel Cormier at 205 pounds. Cormier is currently the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion. He will make his first heavyweight title defense this weekend (Sat. November 3, 2018) at UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis. As for the light heavyweight title, Cormier will be stripped of that belt come UFC 232.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will fight for the 205-pound strap when they share the cage December 29th. Cormier has plenty of options for his last fight, as he says he has one left in him after this weekend before retiring. That could either be a big money fight with Brock Lesnar, or a rivalry bout with Jon Jones. However, should Jones win the title at light heavyweight, things could get interesting.

If both Jones and Cormier win their respective title fights, this sets up a possible rematch between the pair in two different weight classes. It turns out, “DC” will only drop back down to 205 for Jon Jones. He spoke to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” on the matter recently (via MMA Mania):

“I will only go to 205 to fight against Jones. It’s the only person I will go back down for. If Gustafsson wins this fight, 205 means nothing to me anymore. The only guy I will go down to fight is Jones,” Cormier said.

