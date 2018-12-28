DC: Jon Jones Made Jeff Novitzky His ‘Old Lady’

Daniel Cormier is not happy about the fact that Jon Jones is fighting this weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018). Initially, Jones was slated to face Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, an abnormality in Jones’ recent drug test prevented “Bones” from getting licensed to fight in Nevada.

The UFC then made the decision to move the entire UFC 232 card to California. The UFC, Jeff Novitzky, and the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) are backing Jones. They remain adamant the abnormality in his drug test are the same metabolites that he was suspended for last year.

Recently, Cormier took to his Instagram account and called out all involved in allowing Jones to fight this weekend. Specifically, he called out Novitzky, who he says Jones made his “old lady”:

“This guy Jon Jones is such a dirt bag cheater that even Lance Armstrong is weighing in lol. Lance is like where the fuck was Jeff when I was going through this shit lol. And boy how did Jones turn Jeff Novitzky into his old lady. This is the craziest shit I’ve ever seen. And now people sending me clips of this dude being arrogant at a press conference. That is one crazy negro! Jeff Novitsky-Jones lmao”

What do you think about Cormier’s comments regarding Novitzky?