“DC” Wants Lesnar, Then Jones Before MMA Retirement (Video)

Daniel Cormier knows exactly what needs to be done before retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. “DC” currently reigns as the UFC’s light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. In his last outing, Cormier knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 to win the heavyweight throne.

Immediately afterward, the UFC brought in Brock Lesnar to the Octagon to set-up a fight between the pair. Cormier and Lesnar are expected to fight in early 2019. Interestingly enough, Cormier’s longtime rival, Jon Jones, is back into the UFC fold. He was handed a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension that’s up on October 28th.

Jones is also expected to make his Octagon return in early 2019. Cormier has been open to the fact that he will be retiring from fighting in 2019. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Cormier laid out exactly how he wants it to go down. He’d like to fight Brock Lesnar, and then Jones to end his career (via MMA Mania):

”If Lesnar can’t fight, I’d fight Stipe,” Cormier said. “But it’s gonna be Jones at least. Lesnar and Jones. Lesnar first, Jones after. I want to fight Jones at 205. Because that’s where he beat me. He beat me at 205.

“I want to beat him where he beat me. And I think Jon and I are on the same wavelength in that sense … and we’re never on the same wavelength. We don’t agree on anything. It’s always going to be that intense.

“But both of us want to fight at 205 and ultimately … Dana is a powerful guy but ultimately what we decide is what we’re going to do. And if both of us say we’re going to fight at 205, that’s where we’re going to fight.”

What do you think about Cormier’s retirement plan?