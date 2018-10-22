Daniel Cormier Isn’t Worried About UFC Giving Jones His Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier’s next UFC fight is set, and it’s not against Brock Lesnar. Following his heavyweight title win this past summer, Brock Lesnar confronted “DC” inside the Octagon, seemingly setting up a fight down the road. However, Cormier has since signed on to defend his title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018).

Should Cormier lose, it puts his superfight with Lesnar in jeopardy. Some have speculated that should this happen, the UFC could give Cormier’s longtime rival, Jon Jones, the bout with Lesnar. Prior to his United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension, Jones had actually called out “The Beast.” However, that was iced upon his failed drug test coming to light.

Speaking to media recently at a UFC 230 media day, Cormier said he’s not worried about Jones possibly taking his fight with Lesnar (via MMA Junkie):

“No (I’m not worried about Jones taking that fight from me),” Cormier said. “I’ve got to be honest with you: Over the course of my career I haven’t been done like that. I haven’t had anything promised to me that hasn’t been delivered. The UFC’s been good to me. I don’t worry about that.

“I know I’m going to fight Lesnar. There’s nobody or anything that could change that. They’ve never done me like that, so there’s no reason to believe it would start now.”

