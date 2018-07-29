‘DC’ Plans To Defend LHW Throne Before End Of Year

Daniel Cormier says he’ll defend his UFC light heavyweight title before the end of 2018.

“DC” is currently a dual UFC champion holding the promotion’s 205-pound and heavyweight titles. Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Brock Lesnar at some point next year. He also claims that he’ll defend his light heavyweight title before the end of the year as well.

During a video-shoot for FOX, Cormier put the 205-pound division on notice and assured all top contenders that he hasn’t forgotten about them (via MMA Fighting):

“When and where, Corey Anderson,” Cormier said. “When and where, (Ilir) Latifi. When and where, Anthony Smith. When and where, all of them. All of them at some point this year.

“Take a piece of steak, put it in the Octagon. Whoever wins gets the title fight. Let’s do it like that.”

Cormier is winding down in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He plans on retiring next year on his 40th birthday in March. Should Cormier get successful title defenses in for both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles before retiring as a dual champion – it’s hard to argue that he’s not the greatest of all time.

What are your thoughts on Cormier saying he’ll defend his light heavyweight title before the end of the year? Will he follow-up on this promise? Let us know in the comments!