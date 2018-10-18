Daniel Cormier Says Stipe Miocic Fight Didn’t Make Much Money

Daniel Cormier made history at UFC 226 against Stipe Miocic. But apparently, it didn’t reflect on his paycheck. Cormier and Miocic headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past summer. “DC” won the fight via first-round knockout and became the second dual-weight champion in UFC history.

Cormier, then already the light heavyweight champion, defeated Miocic for the heavyweight throne as well. He will now defend the heavyweight title at UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018) against Derrick Lewis. Miocic, however, is frustrated that he didn’t receive a rematch, despite being the most successful heavyweight champion in history.

Speaking to MMA Weekly recently, Cormier appreciates Miocic being vocal about wanting to fight him again. However, he wishes he would’ve done that the first time around that they fought, because their PPV didn’t do too well, and they didn’t make that much money from it:

“I’m not trying to say I’m afraid of Stipe. I swear I’m not afraid of Stipe Miocic. Why would I be?” Cormier said. “It just did not make sense right now. I don’t mind fighting him again. It’s not like it was the hardest fight.

“I do appreciate that he’s being vocal because shit man, maybe if he had done that in the beginning, maybe we would have made some mone. The pay-per-view didn’t do that well because we did not make money. Obviously, issues sell. Maybe he’s trying to stir the pot a little bit to get some interest in our fight.”

What do you think about Cormier’s comments about not making much money fighting Miocic?