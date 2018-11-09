Daniel Cormier Teases Cain Velasquez UFC Return (Photo)

It looks like the UFC heavyweight division could be getting ready to welcome back its former champion soon. Cain Velasquez hasn’t competed since July of 2016. In his two-year absence, his teammate Daniel Cormier has become the division’s new king.

Back in June of 2015, Velasquez suffered his second ever loss of his MMA career. He was submitted by Fabricio Werdum in Mexico. Velasquez returned the following year at UFC 200 in Las Vegas. He picked up an impressive first-round knockout victory over Travis Browne. Injuries over the past two years have kept Velasquez on the shelve.

It’s likely Velasquez has been having some contractual issues with the UFC as well. He recently visited the WWE’s Performance Center and teased a career inside the squared circle. With all that being said, it’s possible Velasquez could be on his way back to the Octagon soon.

UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shared a photo of Velasquez in the gym earlier today (Fri. November 10, 2018). Cormier teased that Velasquez is preparing to make his return to the Octagon in 2019. Check out the photo here:

“2019, The return of the king! Heavyweights get ready! Your belt is waiting for you champ!”

What do you think about Cormier teasing Velasquez’s UFC return?