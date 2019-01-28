Oscar De La Hoya: Canelo Will KO GGG In Trilogy Fight

Golden Boy Promotions' frontman Oscar De La Hoya believes that Canelo Alvarez will knock out Gennady Golovkin when they share the ring for the third time.

It remains to be seen if Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time. The pair initially locked horns back in September of 2017. Controversially, a Majority Draw decision was turned in by the judges. However, many boxing pundits and spectators believe “GGG” should’ve gotten the nod. They rematched a year later, in a much more competitive bout. But the overall consensus was the same, in which Golovkin was believed to have won.

Instead, Alvarez was given the nod on the judges’ scorecards. He currently reigns as the WBA, WBC, and lineal middleweight champion of the world. The Mexican star also picked up the WBO light middleweight championship with a stoppage victory over Rocky Fielding in December. Speaking to Boxing Scene recently, Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya was asked about a trilogy bout between Alvarez and Golovkin.

De La Hoya fully believes the fight will happen, and when it does, he’s betting Alvarez will finally stop the middleweight knockout artist:

“There’s no doubt whatsoever,” De La Hoya said. “Canelo wants to fight the very best, and I can assure you that, third time around, Canelo will knock him out.”

Now, Alvarez will defend his middleweight titles against IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. The fight goes down on May 4th. Speaking to the DAZN streaming service, De La Hoya detailed how negotiations for the unification bout with Jacobs went down:

“[It was the] last second, the 11th hour,” said De La Hoya. “I was one night tweeting and said to myself, ‘how am I going to make this happen?’.

“I sent out a tweet that said we were going to talk to GGG and make the third fight happen and Jacobs’ promoter, Matchroom Boxing, called [Golden Boy president] Eric Gomez the next day and said you have a fight with Jacobs.

“My plan worked – now we have one of the best middleweights fights in recent years.”

Do you think Canelo will finish GGG if they were to rematch for the third time?