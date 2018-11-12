De La Hoya Reacts To Mayweather-Rizin Fiasco

Earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather and Rizin announced that they will be working together for “Money’s” next fight. It was announced Mayweather would be fighting kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa for Rizin’s end-of-year event. However, days later, Mayweather announced that the fight was off.

Mayweather claimed that the promotion mislead him, and he didn’t initially think the fight was going to be open to the public. He was under the assumption it would be a private affair for the entertainment of a few individuals. Longtime rival, former opponent, and Golden Boy Promotions frontman Oscar De La Hoya commented on the matter in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

De La Hoya said that he believes the entire ordeal was orchestrated by Mayweather to gain attention:

“I think he just wants attention,” De La Hoya said. “That’s all it is, and Floyd is a fighter who should just stick to boxing.”

Stick To Boxing

The rule set for Mayweather’s initially announced fight with Nasukawa were never made clear. However, there were reports several months ago that an MMA bout (under special rules) was being discussed between Mayweather and McGregor. Of course, nothing ever materialized from those talks. De La Hoya doesn’t think Mayweather will ever step into the cage:

“I don’t think he’ll ever step into the cage,” De La Hoya said. “Making up these special rules, it’s ridiculous. If you’re going to box, then box inside the ring, if you want to become an MMA fighter, why limit yourself and set the rules so there’s no kicks or grappling?

“If you want to get involved and be in the MMA world, then do it. Don’t set the rules. I just think he should stick to boxing. That’s what he knows best. But he can’t help himself. If he ever fights a Khabib inside the octagon, c’mon, we all know what’s going to happen. That fight’s going to end in one minute – or 30 seconds.”

What do you think about De La Hoya’s response to Mayweather’s fiasco with Rizin?