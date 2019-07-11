De Randamie: Beating Amanda Nunes Makes Me GOAT

This Saturday night at UFC Sacramento, the main event will feature #1 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie taking on undefeated Aspen Ladd in what will be de Randamie’s first fight of the year. The last time we saw Germaine de Randemie compete was at UFC Denver last November, with De Randamie earning an impressive unanimous decision over Raquel Pennington. Being that de Randamie is the #1 contender already, a victory over Aspen Ladd with the spotlight of a main event should make her a shoo-in for the next title shot, right?

“To be honest that’s not something that’s on my mind,” de Randamie told MMA Junkie during UFC Sacramento media day. “A lot of people have asked me about the title shot as if this fight might be an elimination for the one next for Amanda. Right now ,I have one obstacle, and that’s Aspen Ladd. I cannot focus or look ahead of Aspen Ladd. That would be very disrespectful and very ignorant for me to do. My focus is absolutely on Aspen, and after Saturday night you can ask me the same question and I’ll have an answer for you.”

Those comments jibes with Aspen Ladd’s remarks about only focusing on one opponent at a time without looking ahead to titles or title shots. But when pushed to give her thoughts on Amanda Nunes, a woman who holds a victory over de Randamie dating back to 2013, de Randamie believes that a victory over Nunes is not only doable, but that such a victory would make her the new greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time:

“I believe that’s the fight to make in a way” de Randamie said of a rematch against Amanda Nunes. “I’m very explosive, everybody knows that. I like to knock people out, Amanda likes to knock people out. She’s a wrecking machine, she is a true champion. I absolutely respect her, but I would love to face her again. It would be an honor for me to face her again.

“I agree she’s one of the best fighters, but remember: Everyone is beatable, and as soon as a person comes and beats Amanda Nunes, they are the GOAT,” de Randamie continued. “One thing is for sure, at this point right now in the last couple years, she has been the best UFC fighter. Without any doubt. She has proven it over and over again. But she is beatable. Everyone is beatable. So every time when somebody gets beat there’s a new GOAT, right? She’s the champion, she’s a true champion, and she’s an absolute world class. But she is beatable.”

How do you believe a rematch between Germaine de Randamie and Amanda Nunes would go?