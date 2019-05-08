Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose Joins GSP & Anderson Silva In ‘Cagefighter’

Jonathan David Good, better known as Dean Ambrose of WWE fame, has been cast in a mixed martial arts film alongside three Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stalwarts.

Deadline first reported that Good was cast for “Cagefighter.” The film will feature former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre, who has retired from MMA. Middleweight great Anderson Silva, and Alexander Gustafsson are also cast. “Cagefighter” stars Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan, and Jason Maza.

“Cagefighter” is in pre-production. The movie is being directed by Jesse Quniones. He directed Calloused Hands back in 2013. Lorianne Hall, Shayne Putzlocher, and Sara Shaak are slotted as producers. Kaleidoscope will be on sales duties.

The WWE ties for the film don’t end with Good. Jay Reso will serve as an executive producer. Reso is known to WWE fans as Christian. “Cagefighter” is about a highly regard MMA champion who was surprisingly beaten by a professional wrestler who made his combat sports debut. Now the champion must prove he’s worthy of a rematch.

Good has been turning a lot of heads in the professional wrestling industry. He decided not to re-sign with the WWE and let his contract expire. He posted a video on Twitter teasing the return of his Jon Moxley persona.