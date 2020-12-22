Deiveson Figueiredo Believes He Won Every Single Round Against Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t understand how the judges’ scored his UFC 256 fight against Brandon Moreno a draw.

The fight was a close one, and many thought due to the point deduction, it would be scored a draw. However, Figueiredo, believes he won every single round against Moreno.

“Analyzing every round, I won all rounds,” Figueiredo said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “Unfortunately, I don’t know what happened for them not to give me the [win]. There was that point deduction, but even with a draw in that round I still won all rounds. Now I’ll go back for this rematch and break Moreno so there is no doubt anymore.”

Although Figueiredo thinks he dominated Moreno, he does want the rematch to prove he is the better fighter.

“I want this rematch so it leaves no doubt,” Figueiredo said. “I want to be well and show my work. That guy that fought Moreno, that wasn’t me. He can be sure of that. I’ll train hard for him now and it will be a completely different fight.”

When Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will have their rematch is uncertain. But, it is a fight the UFC and both fighters want to happen sometime in 2021.