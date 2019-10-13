Deiveson Figueiredo Demands To Fight Joseph Benavidez

The UFC flyweight championship picture has continued to be stagnant following Henry Cejudo’s “saving” it at UFC on ESPN+1 at the top of the year, and Deiveson Figueiredo knows how to get it moving again.

Deiveson Figueiredo was victorious over former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott at UFC Tampa, picking up the first-round guillotine submission victory, making it two consecutive victories. Figueiredo’s record has now improved to an impressive 17-1, and with Cejudo sidelined until next year, he believes that he should be competing for an interim flyweight title. He also believes that he should settle a grudge in that very same fight with current #1 contender Joseph Benavidez (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“The next one needs to be Benavidez,” Figueiredo said in a post-fight media scrum. “He was supposed to fight me last year. He thought I was afraid, but I was hurt and couldn’t take the fight. Now I want Benavidez to pay for what he said. I want to knock him out so he can’t talk trash again. I want people to see that he is a liar.”

Figueiredo doesn’t see the point in waiting to make the fight, with Cejudo last flyweight fight being nine months ago and his return date still unknown:

“Why wouldn’t we do the interim belt now?” Figueiredo asked. “Cejudo isn’t going to come back until the middle of next year. Fight me for the interim belt now. I can go as soon as Benavidez wants. When is he ready? I am ready now. Next month, next year, whatever – I am ready. He can’t be scared after what he said. Now is the time to prove who is afraid of who. This is the fight business, not the talk business, so let’s fight.”

Do you believe there should be an interim flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez?