Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Easy Weight Cut, Eyes First-Round Finish Of Brandon Moreno

By Cole Shelton

Deiveson Figueiredo is expecting to make weight with ease on Friday.

In the main event of UFC 256, Figueiredo is set to return to the Octagon just three weeks after defeating Alex Perez at UFC 255. It is the fastest turnaround for a champion, and many wondered if he will be able to make weight, however, the Brazilian is confident he will make it with ease.

“I’m having a special attention (in Las Vegas’ UFC Performance Institute), and you can be sure I’ll make weight much easier (than before), god willing,” Figueiredo said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “I’ll be ready and on weight to put on another show for the Brazilian fans on Dec. 12.”

Once Deiveson Figueiredo gets past the weight cut, he will have a tough test in front of him in Brandon Moreno. However, the champ doesn’t think the Mexican is very good and expects to submit him in the first round.

“Brandon Moreno comes from a boxing background; he has sharp little boxing, but speaking of jiu-jitsu and takedowns, I see no qualities in him. So it’s an easier match-up for me to fight. I thought Perez’s game was easy, and I think his is way easier.

“(Moreno) will be submitted,” Figueiredo later added. “I’ll take him down and submit him. First round. He’s not a man to fight two rounds.”

