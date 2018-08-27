Deiveson Figueiredo eyes bouts with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson.

Figueiredo is coming off a second-round TKO victory over former flyweight title challenger John Moraga. Figueiredo extended his professional mixed martial arts record to 15-0. It’s his eighth victory by way of knockout. Figueiredo was the 14th ranked 125-pounder going into the bout against sixth ranked Moraga. Figueiredo is sure to get a boost on that flyweight list.

Figueiredo spoke to the media after his big win at UFC Lincoln. He aimed for the stars and called for fights with Cejudo and “Mighty Mouse” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Now I have earned credit to ask for any of the top-5, even Cejudo, If it’s not Cejudo, make it Demetrious Johnson. I want one of the two. … I’ve earned credit to ask for either of the two. I knocked out a guy who’s fought for the belt.”

Cejudo just captured the flyweight title and there is some uncertainty over the next 125-pound title bout. Cejudo wants a “super fight” with bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. The logical choice to most would be giving Johnson a title rematch since the fight ended via split decision and “Mighty Mouse” is the longest reigning champion in UFC history. The problem is, Johnson has a partially torn LCL and may require surgery.

The winner of Ray Borg vs. Joseph Benavidez may very well step in to get the next title opportunity. Those two will compete on the UFC 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10. As for Figueiredo, he’s likely at least a win or two away from getting the big fight he desires.

