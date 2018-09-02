Deiveson Figueiredo: “I Will Definitely Go There to Kill Cejudo”

Coming off a TKO victory over former flyweight title challenger John Moraga, Deiveson Figueiredo is now 15-0 in his MMA career, with eight of those wins coming by way of knockout. In the aftermath of this victory, Deiveson Figueiredo catapulted eight spots up on the UFC rankings from #14 up to #6. Though still outside of the top 5, Figueireda believes his résumé already should merit a shot at the new flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, a fight in which he says would be easy work:

“Hard training, easy fight. I go there for the kill,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting. “That’s exactly how I envisioned myself knocking him out, man. I watched his fights, studied him, and saw that he always gasses after the first round, so I knew I would be able to finish the fight in the second.

“Knocking out the No. 6 flyweight gets me some power, I can ask for fights now. I knocked out someone that is hard to finish.”

At this point in the interview, Deiveson Figueireda seemed to begin speaking as if the fight is a done deal, perhaps speaking it into existence. What he also began speaking into existence is the demise of Henry Cejudo whenever Figueireda is awarded the title opportunity against him:

“That’s going to be one crazy fight, right, brother?

I will definitely go there to kill Cejudo.

Cejudo only has wrestling, in my opinion. Outside of his wrestling, he has nothing. If we collide, I touch him and he goes down.”

Do you believe Deiveson Figueireda is worthy of a shot at Henry Cejudo right now?