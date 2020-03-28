Deiveson Figueiredo Prepared For Joseph Benavidez Rematch, Open To Henry Cejudo Bout

Deiveson Figueiredo has his sights set on a rematch with Joseph Benavidez but he’s open to fighting Henry Cejudo in the future.

Figueiredo and Benavidez did battle back in February. The bout was to be contested for the vacant UFC flyweight championship. The title ended up being on the line for Benavidez only as Figueiredo missed weight. At the end of UFC Norfolk, the men’s 125-pound gold remained vacant with Figueiredo scoring a second-round TKO victory.

UFC president Dana White revealed his plans to book the rematch between Figueiredo and Benavidez. The two main factors for White were the accidental headbutt and Figueiredo missing weight. Figueiredo has no problem taking on Benavidez a second time.

“I’m very focused on this rematch,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie through an translator. “He deserves this rematch. He made the fight happen, even though I was not on weight. So let’s face it again, and I’ll catch him again.”

Henry Cejudo, the former flyweight champion and current bantamweight title holder, took aim at Figueiredo for missing weight. He also teased making a return to 125 pounds. Figueiredo said he’d welcome Cejudo back to the flyweight division.

“If Cejudo one day wants to come back (to flyweight), I will be waiting for him,” Figueiredo said. “One day, I will own the belt of the two (divisions) – my (division) and that of Cejudo. Believe me. God is with me.”

There was concern among media members and fans over the future of the men’s flyweight division following Figueiredo’s victory over Benavidez. It looks like the men’s 125-pound division will stick around as the UFC continues to sign flyweights and plans to crown a new champion in the weight class are pushing forward.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will ever move back down to flyweight, or would Deiveson Figueiredo have to move up to get a crack at “Triple C?”