Friday, December 11, 2020
Home UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo Reveals Current Weight Ahead Of UFC 256

By Cole Shelton
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo (Photo: Zuffa/Getty)

Deiveson Figueiredo is very confident he will make weight for his flyweight title defense at UFC 256.

Figueiredo revealed on Wednesday at media day he is weighing 132.2 pounds and is confident he could’ve made weight on Thursday if needed. However, he will have an extra day so it is good news and likely the flyweight title will headline the pay-per-view card.

“Maybe I could even make weight today or tomorrow, and I just want to show that I am able to make weight,” Figueiredo said via translator at media day. “I’m able to stay on weight and keep a low weight throughout this week.”

It does appears the weight concerns are behind him. He did miss weight for the first fight against Benavidez in February but since then has hit the 125-pound mark in two straight fights and it appears it will be three.

If he does make weight, he will have his hands full with Moreno, but the champ is confident he will finish him.

“Brandon’s a guy that asked to fight with me from the Benavidez fight,” the champ said. “That’s something that irritated and bothered me a little bit. If he’s asking to fight me, then come into the octagon and see.”

Latest MMA News

Demetrious Johnson Says He’d Probably Destroy Jon Jones If Same Size

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Demetrious Johnson believes that a fight between him and Jon Jones at light heavyweight in an alternate universe would make for an interesting fight...
Read more

Khabib Has “Completely Lost Interest” In Ferguson As A Competitive Fight

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Khabib Nurmagomedov is not at all interested in what Tony Ferguson is doing these days, even two days out from Ferguson’s bout against Charles...
Read more

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev Rescheduled for Jan. 20 Fight Night

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev have a new date lined up for their welterweight scrap. 2020 played host to phase one of the meteoric rise...
Read more

Tony Ferguson Believes Mexican Heritage May Have Prevented Title Shot

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Tony Ferguson’s frustration in not receiving a UFC title shot has led him to become content with what he’s already accomplished while still being...
Read more

Khabib Admits Reluctance To Vacate UFC Lightweight Championship

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Khabib Nurmagomedov is soaking up his final days as UFC lightweight champion while he still can. It’s been approximately 50 days since Khabib Nurmagomedov removed...
Read more

Deiveson Figueiredo Reveals Current Weight Ahead Of UFC 256

UFC Cole Shelton -
Deiveson Figueiredo is very confident he will make weight for his flyweight title defense at UFC 256. Figueiredo revealed on Wednesday at media day he...
Read more

Junior dos Santos Confident He Can Still Reclaim Heavyweight Title

UFC Cole Shelton -
Junior dos Santos expects to start another winning streak on Saturday. In the co-main event of UFC 256, dos Santos is set to return to...
Read more

Scott Coker Reveals Bellator’s Plan For Anthony Johnson

Bellator Cole Shelton -
Bellator president, Scott Coker has laid out their plans for Anthony Johnson. On Wednesday, it was revealed Johnson and the UFC agreed to part ways...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube