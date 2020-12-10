Deiveson Figueiredo Reveals Current Weight Ahead Of UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo is very confident he will make weight for his flyweight title defense at UFC 256.

Figueiredo revealed on Wednesday at media day he is weighing 132.2 pounds and is confident he could’ve made weight on Thursday if needed. However, he will have an extra day so it is good news and likely the flyweight title will headline the pay-per-view card.

“Maybe I could even make weight today or tomorrow, and I just want to show that I am able to make weight,” Figueiredo said via translator at media day. “I’m able to stay on weight and keep a low weight throughout this week.”

It does appears the weight concerns are behind him. He did miss weight for the first fight against Benavidez in February but since then has hit the 125-pound mark in two straight fights and it appears it will be three.

If he does make weight, he will have his hands full with Moreno, but the champ is confident he will finish him.

“Brandon’s a guy that asked to fight with me from the Benavidez fight,” the champ said. “That’s something that irritated and bothered me a little bit. If he’s asking to fight me, then come into the octagon and see.”