Deiveson Figueiredo Says He Has A Problem With Brandon Moreno, Expects To ‘Destroy’ Him

Deiveson Figueiredo does not like Brandon Moreno.

In the main event of UFC 256, Figueiredo is set to defend his flyweight title for the second time when he battles Moreno. It is a very intriguing matchup but one Figueiredo is confident he will win with ease. Not only does he think he will win, he also says the fight is a rivalry fight of sorts.

“I think I’m going to destroy him,” Figueiredo said at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference. “If I touch him, I’m going to break him. Just touching him. Because Brandon Moreno talk a lot of bad things about me. I have a personal problem with Brandon Moreno. I think I’m going to destroy Brandon Moreno in December. But I want the boss to show the desire to see this fight.”

Figueiredo is coming off a first-round submission win over Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255. It was a dominant performance for the Brazilian after his back-to-back finish wins over Joseph Benavidez.

Brandon Moreno, meanwhile, defeated Brandon Royval at UFC 255 to extend his winning streak to three and is unbeaten in his last five. It will also be the first time the Mexican fights for UFC gold.