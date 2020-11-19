Thursday, November 19, 2020

Deiveson Figueiredo Still Interested In Cody Garbrandt Fight But Wants Him To Make Flyweight Before

By Cole Shelton
Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo (Photo: Zuffa/Getty)

Deiveson Figueiredo is still interested in fighting Cody Garbrandt.

At UFC 255, Figueiredo’s first title defense was expected to come against Garabrandt, the former bantamweight champion. However, Garbrandt announced he was out of the fight with a torn bicep but is still keen on making the fight happen.

For Figueiredo, who is fighting Alex Perez in the main event UFC 255, he wants Garbrandt to make before getting the title shot.

“I hope that fight happens,” Figueiredo said during UFC 255 media day. “I’m very excited for that fight, but he first needs to prove he can make the weight. Making the weight in this division is very hard, so he needs to prove it. But I’ll be happy to fight Cody in the future.”

Deiveson Figueiredo believes Cody Garbrandt should have to fight someone at flyweight first. However, the Brazilian says if Dana White wants to give him the title shot he is more than happy to knock out the former champion.

For now, all the focus for the champion is beating Alex Perez to defend his belt. After that, he will have numerous options in Garbrandt or the winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval at UFC 255.

ViaMMAJunkie

