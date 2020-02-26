Deiveson Figueiredo ‘Surprised’ To Be Fighting For UFC Flyweight Title

Deiveson Figueiredo didn’t expect to be fighting for the undisputed flyweight title.

In the main event of UFC Norfolk, Figueiredo will battle Joseph Benavidez for the vacant strap. Yet, he didn’t think Henry Cejudo would vacate the belt so he thought this fight would be for the interim title.

When he found out that he would be fighting for the undisputed title, he was very happy.

“We didn’t expect that Cejudo would have to surrender his belt,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie in his native Portuguese. “I had been asking to face Benavidez for an interim belt, since I was the only suitable opponent for him. Formiga already lost to Benavidez, while I beat Pantoja around the same time. The promotion decided to make ours the fight for the linear belt.

“I was very happy and surprised when that announcement was made. This proves that God is great. Now is the time. I’ll capture the championship belt, in Jesus’ name. I’m very ready to fight Benavidez – body and mind.”

Figueiredo and Benavidez were expected to fight in the past but for varying reasons, it never came to fruition. Now, at UFC Norfolk, the Brazilian is planning on knocking out Benavidez.

“Today, I’m stronger, more complete, and much more prepared to face Benavidez. It’s going to be an amazing fight,” he concluded. “I’ll step into the cage with the goal of knocking him out. He’s been talking trash, claiming I was afraid. We’ll settle this on Feb. 29.”