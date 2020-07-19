Deiveson Figueiredo Thinks He’d Knock Demetrious Johnson Out

Deiveson Figueiredo is on cloud nine after becoming the UFC flyweight champion and he hopes to one day fight Demetrious Johnson.

On July 18, Figueiredo took on Joseph Benavidez in a rematch for the vacant UFC 125-pound gold. Figueiredo had already scored a second-round TKO victory over Benavidez back in February but he didn’t capture the flyweight title as he missed weight. In the rematch, Figueiredo decimated Benavidez and choked him out in the first round. This time, Figueiredo was awarded the flyweight championship as he made weight ahead of the fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo Says He’d Stop Demetrious Johnson If They Fight

Demetrious Johnson once ruled the UFC flyweight division and he holds the record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses. While “Mighty Mouse” now competes for ONE Championship, Figueiredo wants a piece of one of the greatest fighters of all time. He told reporters during the UFC on ESPN+ 30 post-fight press conference that he feels he could knock Johnson out (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s definitely a fight that all the fans would want to see – me against Demetrious Johnson,” Figueiredo said. “If the UFC wants to bring him back, I’m going to be very happy. I’m going to knock him out and with a lot of pride. I’m very happy to do that.”

Figueiredo is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Benavidez twice, Tim Elliott, and Alexandre Pantoja. He hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2019. That was a unanimous decision defeat to Jussier Formiga. It’s the only loss in Figueiredo’s pro MMA career up to this point.

As for Johnson, he hasn’t suffered a loss since Aug. 2018 via split decision to Henry Cejudo. “Mighty Mouse” is riding a three-fight winning streak, beating Danny Kingad, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Yuya Wakamatsu. With the win over Kingad, Johnson captured the ONE Championship flyweight grand prix title. He’s hoping to capture the promotion’s main flyweight title soon.