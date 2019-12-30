Deiveson Figueiredo Vows Domination of Joseph Benavidez

Deiveson Figueiredo has some dark words for Joseph Benavidez ahead of their clash at UFC Fight Night 169 to crown a new flyweight champion.

After Henry Cejudo relinquished the flyweight championship earlier this month, it was announced that #1 contender Joseph Benavidez will face Deiveson Figueiredo to crown a new champion. Figueiredo’s initial reaction was an emotional one, but it didn’t take long for that mindset to transform into predator mode.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to cry or laugh,” Figueiredo told MMA Fighting.

“It’s time to make this guy swallow everything he said about me,” said Figueiredo. “Benavidez is a phenom. I’ve watched this guy fight even before I got in the UFC, so it’s an honor for me to fight someone like him. I can’t underestimate him. He’s really tough.”

Joseph Benavidez has vied for the UFC flyweight championship on two separate occasions, both against Demetrious Johnson, and came up short. Figueiredo believes that the third time won’t be the charm for Benavidez and that he will stomp out Benavidez’s dream once more and do so without any regard for Benavidez’s reputation in the flyweight division:

“I have to go there to kill this guy,” Figueiredo said. “There’s no respect inside the Octagon. I’m going there to kill him and get what’s mine.

“I’m coming to dominate the belt and prove I can hold it for a long time,” said Figueiredo. “I want to go there and knock Benavidez out to get what is mine. I’m here to win the belt. I’ve said that since day one, I’m in the UFC to get the belt. And I’ve done everything I was set out to do. It’s time now.”

