Deiveson Figueiredo Vows Flyweight Division Will Continue

Deiveson Figueiredo is a red-hot prospect in the flyweight division who sports a spotless 15-0 record and has found himself as the #5 ranked flyweight in the world. However, Figueiredo’s meteoric rise is in jeopardy if the UFC puts a cap on the division. But as far as Deiveson Figueiredo is concerned, there is no question that the flyweight division will continue, especially after Dana White and the UFC brass gets a glimpse of his bout with Joseph Benavidez at UFC 233. (Transcript via Bloody Elbow):

“I wasn’t told anything yet,” Figueiredo told Globo Esporte Para about the future of the flyweight division. “If I must move up, you can be sure I’ll put on a show just the same. They’re saying the division will end, but I’m sure it won’t. If it’s up to me, it won’t. My fight against Benavidez will be a great one and will make it clear to Dana why he can’t erase our division. I have mission in this division, this mission is to win the belt and become an icon of the sport. So, Dana White, I’ll make it clear to you and the world why the division must go on.”

A scrap against perennial flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez is not what Deiveson Figueiredo was expecting, but what he is now expecting is to make the most of the opportunity that has been presented to him:

“I wasn’t expecting this fight, because I thought I’d be fighting Formiga later on,” Figueiredo said. “Benavidez is number 3 in the ranking, he’s a top guy, that’s an important fight for me. It’ll be a pleasure to fight him. I’m a fan of his, I really respect him. I used to watch him fight even before I got in the UFC. Not to mention a win over him will put me closer to my goal, the belt.”

Do you agree with Deiveson Figueiredo? Will his bout with Joseph Benavidez close all doubt about the continuation of the flyweight division?