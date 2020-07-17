Deiveson Figueiredo Vows To Make Weight For UFC on ESPN+ 30

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t believe lightning will strike twice in terms of a scale fail.

Figueiredo would love for lightning to strike a second time when it comes to fight results. He’ll be facing Joseph Benavidez in a rematch on July 18. Figueiredo defeated Benavidez via second-round TKO in what was supposed to be a vacant flyweight title bout. The problem is, Figueiredo missed weight ahead of the bout. This time if he misses weight, he will be replaced by Alexandre Pantoja provided the backup can make 125 pounds.

Deiveson Figueiredo Promises To Make Weight For UFC on ESPN+ 30

Speaking to reporters during a virtual media scrum, Figueiredo said he doesn’t foresee any weight cutting issues ahead of fight night this go-around (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem at all,” the Brazilian competitor told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at Thursday’s virtual media day. “My weight is a lot better control than it was for last fight. I actually traveled from Belem around two kilos (about 4.4 pounds) over so, I’m very close to it. That’s about as much as I have to take out on Friday.”

Figueiredo is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Benavidez, Tim Elliott, and Pantoja. His last defeat was back in March 2019 against Jussier Formiga.

