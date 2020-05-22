Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 For Vacant Title Set For July

The UFC’s flyweight title will be back up for grabs in July as Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez will have an immediate rematch.

MMAJunkie was first to report the news that the two will rematch for the vacant strap on July 18 at a location TBD.

The two fought back in February at UFC Norfolk where they were competing for the vacant title. However, Figueiredo missed weight leaving him ineligible to win the title. Then, the worst-case scenario happened as the Brazilian TKO’d Benavidez in the second leaving the vacant flyweight title still without a holder.

After the event, Dana White made it clear Figueiredo and Benavidez would have an immediate rematch for the belt. Now, that is the plan as the two will square off again on July 18.

Deiveson Figueiredo is 18-1 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak. Before the win over Benavidez the Brazilian submitted Tim Elliott and then beat Alexandre Pantoja by decision.

In the UFC, Figueiredo is 7-1 with his lone loss coming to Jussier Formiga. The Brazilian has notable wins over John Moraga, Jarred Brooks, and Joseph Morales.

Before the loss to Figueiredo, Benavidez was on a three-fight winning streak with TKO wins over Formiga and Alex Perez and a decision win over Dustin Ortiz. This will be the fourth time Benavidez competes for UFC gold after falling short the first three times.