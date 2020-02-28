Deiveson Figueiredo’s Manager Issues Statement On UFC Norfolk Scale Fail

Deiveson Figueiredo’s manager has spoken out after his fighter failed to make weight for UFC Norfolk.

Figueiredo was set to challenge for the vacant UFC flyweight title tomorrow night (Feb. 29). While Figueiredo will still clash with Joesph Benavidez, only Benavidez will get the opportunity to win the 125-pound gold. That’s because Figueiredo weighed in at 127.5 pounds, which is 2.5 pounds over the weight limit for flyweight title fights.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s Manager Issues Statement

BJPenn.com received the following statement from Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail.

“Stuff happens. He described to his doctor what he was feeling and his doctor told him to be careful and not cut any more weight. He felt a bad cramp and was nauseous. It was that. His doctor advised him to stop the weight cut,” Ismail said to BJPENN.com. “Now, he knows he needs to give the fans a great show for this fight. He promised the fans a big fight and this is what he is going to do tomorrow. There will be blood and it still will be a war. He wants to say thank you to Benavidez for still taking the fight and sorry to the fans and to the UFC for missing weight. It was a medical issue. He’s never missed weight in his entire career before this and he apologizes.”

This would’ve been Figueiredo’s first UFC title opportunity. MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn reports that UFC officials have said the flyweight championship will remain vacant if Figueiredo defeats Benavidez.

It’s a tough setback for Figueiredo, who has amassed a pro MMA record of 17-1. This is also the first time he has missed weight under the UFC banner. One thing that is interesting to note, however, is that Figueiredo had only hit the 125-pound mark once in his UFC run. He often relied on the extra pound allowance for non-title bouts.

Benavidez vs. Figueiredo takes place inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Stick with us tomorrow night for live coverage of UFC Norfolk. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.