Alberto Del Rio Says MMA Return Will Help Combate Americas Gain Exposure

Alberto Del Rio believes he will put some more eyeballs on the Combate Americas product.

The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star knows a thing or two about drawing a house. That’s why he believes that making his return to mixed martial arts will help put Combate Americas front and center to many sponsors and new fans of the sport. Del Rio has served as an ambassador for the promotion, but he’s eyeing a spring 2019 trip to the cage.

Alberto Del Rio Talks Ultimate Goal Of MMA Return

Del Rio made a recent appearance on BJPenn Radio. On the show, Del Rio explained how Combate Americas’ exposure can increase significantly with his return to MMA:

“We are doing a lot of shows in Mexico, in my country Mexico, and we go and do shows for 3,000-4,000 people. I say if I go there and I do a program, a show, I draw 15-18,000 people. Just three months ago, I drew 18,000 people in my hometown San Luis Potosi.

“So, I said to myself, ‘If I make a comeback and I fight for this company, for Combate Americas, I’m pretty sure we can draw those 18,000 people or even more.’ We can have a show in arenas in Mexico for 25,000. We can probably make that a pay-per-view and if it’s not pay-per-view, we will have millions and millions watching it, and when you go from having shows for 4,000 people to having a show for 25,000, you know all the brands, all the sponsors are going to be watching. They’re going to want to see why this company is drawing 25,000 people and they will want to invest money. They will want to be part of it. That’s the main reason why I’m doing it.”

Do you watch Combate Americas? If not, will you be tuning in to watch Alberto Del Rio?