Demain Maia Says Maybe The Next Fight Will Be His Last

Demian Maia once again showed only the top welterweights can beat him. He was on a three-fight losing streak where he lost to Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman. Then, as many counted him out against Lyman Good, he submitted him in the first.

And, at UFC Minneapolis, against Anthony Rocco Martin, he was once again counted out. But, he won on the judge’s scorecards to start a two-fight winning streak.

The question of when will the 41-year-old retire is something many ask. And, following his win at UFC Minneapolis, he addressed that.

“Maybe (his next fight) will be the last one – I hope to do that in Sao Paulo in November,” Maia said (via MMA Junkie). “Diego Sanchez is asking to fight, so it would be a good fight, two veterans.”

“After that, maybe I do a couple more,” he added. “But for sure, this year or next year, I’ll stop and retire.”

Maia is 27-9 as a professional and has beaten some of the top names in the sport. That, along with this is what he loves to do is why he keeps on fighting at 41-years-old.

“I feel pretty well, and I feel that in training,” Maia said. “That’s why I keep going, because I love what I do. If I start to feel my body, then I will stop. Because I feel so well, I keep going. But I have other projects that I want to do, and that’s the only thing that makes me think about stopping. It’s more about the other things I want to do.”