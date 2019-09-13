Demetrious Johnson Believes Henry Cejudo’s Cringe Shtick Works

Demetrious Johnson thinks Henry Cejudo may be onto something with his “King of Cringe” gimmick.

In his last UFC appearance, Johnson was bested by Cejudo via split decision. “Mighty Mouse” now finds himself competing under the ONE Championship banner. He has advanced to the finals of ONE’s flyweight Grand Prix.

Johnson Thinks Cejudo Is Doing What He Intended

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Johnson said that Cejudo has been able to garner attention thanks to his newfound “Triple C” shtick.

“He’s doing exactly what you want him to do,” Johnson told MMA Fighting. “You’re talking about it right now. There you go, you just answered it yourself.

“That’s how I see it. You brought it up, I don’t even think about it,” Johnson said. “You probably think about it more than I do.”

Cejudo is a UFC “champ-champ,” holding flyweight and bantamweight gold. He is currently sidelined following shoulder surgery and isn’t expected to be back until 2020. UFC president Dana White has said that Cejudo must defend his 125-pound title next against Joseph Benavidez or vacate the gold.

As for Johnson, his ONE Championship flyweight Grand Prix bout will take place on Oct. 13. He’ll go one-on-one with Danny Kingad. “Mighty Mouse” earned his way to the finals with a submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu and a unanimous decision over Tatsumitsu Wada.