Demetrious Johnson Believes Israel Adesanya Is ‘On His Way’ To Becoming The GOAT

Demetrious Johnson believes Israel Adesanya could very well be the GOAT in a few years.

Adesanya is currently undefeated as a pro and the current middleweight champion with two title defenses under his belt. He is now set to move up to light heavyweight to take on Jan Blachowicz as he looks to become a champ-champ. For Johnson, he says if Adesanya can do that and defend his titles a few more times there is no question he would be the GOAT.

“I was like, ‘Good for you, Izzy. You impress me all the time,’” Johnson said to MMAFighting. “After he knocked out Paulo I was like, ‘Yup, he’s on his way.’

“If he keeps doing that, and then goes up to light heavyweight, then if he goes up to heavyweight to fight Jon Jones, those are all the steps,” he contined. “I feel that he’s gonna be in the sport for a long time, a champion for a long time as long as he keeps on evolving. I feel like he has the mindset to do that because he watches anime. Anime always keeps your mind fresh and keeps you evolving.”

There is no question if Adesanya can go and become a champ-champ and beat Jon Jones down the line it cements his case as one of the best ever.