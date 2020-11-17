Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Demetrious Johnson Believes Jon Jones Is The MMA GOAT

By Cole Shelton
Demetrious Johnson
Image Credit: ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson believes Jon Jones is the MMA GOAT.

For years, one of the biggest questions in all of MMA is who is the GOAT? After Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, the debate only heated up.

Normally when people bring up MMA GOAT, the names that are brought up are Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Yet, for Johnson, he says Jones is clearly the GOAT due to his reign as champion.

“Jon Jones has gotta be No. 1 for me,” Johnson told MMAJunkie. “His title reign, I’ve seen him train before, how he’s beaten so many great light heavyweights before. And then after that it starts to get cloudy, I’m not gonna lie. I think there are athletes that are on their way, like if Khabib would keep on fighting and do five or six or seven or eight more fights, then I’ll definitely throw him in.

“For me, I like to see longevity. I like to see dominance. Longevity is a big thing. When you look at Jon Jones, I think he’s 15 world title fights? That’s a lot of work of staying motivated, staying on top to keep on winning. I think (Israel Adesanya) is on his way. If he goes up to light heavyweight and beats the champion there, and he goes up to fight Jon Jones, he’s definitely on his way.”

Jon Jones no doubt has a long reign and if he can go out and win a heavyweight title, it will likely cement his case as the GOAT.

ViaMMAJunkie

Demetrious Johnson Believes Jon Jones Is The MMA GOAT

