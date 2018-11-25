Demetrious Johnson Talks Challenges He’ll Face In ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson believes he may be in for the toughest challenges of his professional mixed martial arts career under the ONE Championship banner.

Johnson signed with ONE following a historic trade. “Mighty Mouse” was granted his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in exchange for Ben Askren. Johnson will be competing in ONE’s flyweight division, which unlike the UFC is 135 pounds.

Demetrious Johnson Facing New Obstacles

The record holder for most successful title defenses in UFC history recently appeared on BJPenn Radio. Johnson explained why his run in ONE won’t be a cakewalk:

“I want to be a champion. I know it’s not going to be easy. It’s probably going to be the hardest story I have, to become a champion. The reason that I say that [is] now, I’m a lot older. [I’ve] got to take care of my body. I have a lot more travel, I have a lot more fresh competition. Everybody in the world is like, ‘Oh, he’s going to come over [to ONE] and clean the whole division out. He’s going to destroy everybody,’” he continued. “I’m going to have some wars. It’s going to be in a lot of battles. Obviously I would love for them to be — I would go on there and not get injured, but I’m not going to say it’s going to be an easy walk. I know these guys over here are tough. And I know they’re ready for me. I know they’re ready to beat me to make a name for themselves. So, I’m looking forward to the challenge and to see what happens.”

Do you think Demetrious Johnson will be dominant in ONE Championship, or will he run into some problems?