Demetrious Johnson Dominates Danny Kingad To Win ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix

Demetrious Johnson has had a good first year in ONE Championship, to say the least.

At ONE: Century, he was taking on Danny Kingad in the finals of the flyweight grand prix where he won by unanimous decision. The win improved Johnson to 3-0 in ONE Championship and he is now set to fight for the flyweight title in his next fight.

In the first round, Johnson used his wrestling to get the fight to the ground but Kingad had good sweeps to avoid a guillotine choke. On the way up in from the ground, ‘Mighty Mouse’ clocked Kinagd with a hard punch and then got him back down to the ground and had what appeared to be a tight kimura. Yet, Kingad survived and the first round was over, but it was a good one for the former UFC champion.

The second round was much of the same early on as Demetrious Johnson got Danny Kingad down to the ground and was landing some shots while looking for submission attempts as well. Johnson’s wrestling no doubt came as a surprise to Kingad as in the promo before the fight, he said they were planning on exploiting the former UFC champ’s wrestling. Another dominant round for Demetrious Johnson in the books.

To start the third round, Demetrious Johnson gets another takedown defense, which has come often in this fight. ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ relentless wrestling and pressure has been too much for Kingad in this fight, but on a takedown, Kingad got on top. Johnson gets up and gets another takedown and rides out a dominant decision win.