Demetrious Johnson & Eddie Alvarez Return at ONE Championship 99

Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez have their next fights under the ONE Championship banner booked.

On Monday morning, the promotion announced that the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion s set to meet former ONE champ Eduard Folayang. On the flip side, the former UFC flyweight champion is slated to fight Tatsumitsu Wada in a flyweight grand prix semifinal bout.

Alvarez decided to depart from the Las Vegas-based promotion in order to sign with ONE Championship. Alvarez’s long-awaited debut for ONE Championship took place against Timofey Nastyukhin in the opening round of the promotion’s Lightweight Grand Prix at the ONE Championship “New Era” event in Tokyo, Japan. This is where he suffered a knockout loss.

ONE Championship signed Johnson as part of a trade with the UFC, who got Ben Askren in return last year. He’s fresh off a submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu in Tokyo this past March.

ONE Championship 99 Card

ONE Championship 99: Dawn of Heroes is set to take place on August 2nd at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines and will air on the B/R Live app. Here’s the card that was announced: