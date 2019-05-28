Demetrious Johnson Explains What Winning ONE Championship Gold Would Mean To Him

Demetrious Johnson wants to add ONE Championship gold to his mantle.

Johnson is the longest reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder in the promotion’s history. While “Mighty Mouse” is one of the most dominant fighters the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen, his time under the UFC banner ended thanks to a trade with ONE Championship. Johnson had a successful ONE debut back in March, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu.

Demetrious Johnson Talks Vying For ONE Championship Gold

Johnson spoke to BJPenn.com‘s Tom Taylor. “Mighty Mouse” discussed what it would mean to him if he eventually wins the ONE Championship flyweight title:

“I’d be ecstatic [to win the ONE flyweight title], it’d be another notch on my legacy. My mindset right now is staying healthy and putting on amazing fights for ONE Championship. You know, I was the champion [in the UFC] for six years, I defended the title 11 times consecutively, pulled off some amazing submissions, pulled off some amazing fights. So for me, it’s a cherry on top.”

In 32 bouts, Johnson has garnered an impressive 28-3-1 record. He had won 13 bouts in a row before losing a split decision against Henry Cejudo in their rematch. This also happened to be Johnson’s final appearance in the UFC.