Demetrious Johnson Fulfills Vow Made After Ronda Rousey Losses

This is not the Twilight Zone. The year is still 2018 and Demetrious Johnson is not the UFC flyweight champion of the world. This will take some getting used to for all of us, but to Demetrious Johnson, he’s already adjusted to this strange new world we live in:

“I’m fine,” Johnson said at the UFC 227 Post-Fight Press Conference. “Every great champion loses. I’ve lost before when I fought Dom. I lose in the gym. So I’m fine. I’m more upset about the injuries; but other than that, I’m OK.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, Johnson was critical of the way Ronda Rousey handled losing. Johnson vowed that should he lose, he would react differently:

“You look at Ronda Rousey,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated, “you got your ass beat, grow the fuck up. It happens. It’s mixed martial arts. I don’t want to be like that. If I lose, I’ll be like, ‘I lost.’”

One year later, Johnson lost, and he has since handled it exactly as he said he would, even releasing a statement Sunday evening thanking sponsors, supports, and tipping his hat to the new champion of the flyweight division.

Thanks to my sponsor @zevia @metropcs @originpc and the FANS for always supporting me! To my coaches and teammates back home your efforts and commitment to helping me get ready for these fights is never unappreciated, THANK YOU. GG @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/Bo0B9TzoVq — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) August 5, 2018

The injuries Johnson is referring to is a torn LCL and a potentially broken foot. Johnson made clear that while these injuries are healing, after his razor-close split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo, life goes on:

“It could have gone either way,” Johnson said of the judges’ decision. “Like I said, whether I won this fight or I lost it, I’m gonna go back home, do what I usually do: go home, spend time with my family, play some video games, get back in the gym, keep on learning, helping my teammates get ready for their fight, and now I gotta an MRI, check out my foot, check out my right knee, rehab that, and then see what’s next.”

